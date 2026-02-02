EB-2 in 2026: Building a Strong “Advanced Degree / Exceptional Ability” Case and Avoiding RFEs

This guide explains the EB-2 visa requirements in plain English and focuses on one goal: filing an I-140 record that an officer at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services can approve without asking for more documents. EB-2 is the employment-based “second preference” category for (1) professionals holding an advanced degree, or (2) people with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business. In most employer-sponsored EB-2 cases, you also need a permanent job offer and a labor certification (PERM), unless you qualify for a National Interest Waiver (NIW).

An RFE (Request for Evidence) is USCIS telling you the file is not complete enough to approve as-is. It does not mean denial, but it usually means delay. The best way to prevent RFEs is to connect every legal requirement to clear, consistent evidence—so the officer never has to guess.

Pick the correct EB-2 lane

Advanced degree professional

You qualify if you have:

A U.S. master’s degree (or higher), or a foreign equivalent; OR

A U.S. bachelor’s degree (or foreign equivalent) plus at least five years of progressive, post-baccalaureate experience in the specialty.

“Progressive” is a common RFE trigger. USCIS is looking for growth in responsibility or complexity over time, not just years worked. A simple fix: include a one-page progression summary (role, employer, dates, and 2–3 bullets showing how duties became more advanced).

Exceptional ability

The standard is expertise “significantly above that ordinarily encountered.” In practice you prove at least three out of seven evidence types (or comparable evidence if a criterion does not apply).

Important: “3 of 7” is not the finish line. USCIS still evaluates whether the total record actually shows exceptional ability. So your packet should explain not only what you submitted, but why it proves above-ordinary expertise.

Practical choice rule in 2026

If you clearly meet the advanced degree definition and the PERM is written for an advanced-degree role, file advanced degree .

. If degree equivalency/progressive experience is messy, but you have strong market-level proof (license, selective memberships, awards, high pay, leadership on major projects), exceptional ability may be stronger.

Build an “eligibility matrix” before collecting evidence

This one step prevents most RFEs: draft a simple matrix with three columns:

Legal element (what must be proven)

Document(s) you will submit

Where it appears in the packet (tab/page)

For employer-sponsored EB-2, the core elements are usually:

A) Advanced degree OR exceptional ability.

B) PERM + job offer/support letter that matches the PERM.

C) Employer ability to pay the proffered wage (if there is an offer of employment).

If you cannot fill a cell with real evidence (for example, “10 years of experience” but no detailed employer letters), you have found your future RFE before filing.

Quick note on NIW (because it affects strategy)

If you are considering an EB-2 National Interest Waiver, remember that NIW does not replace the EB-2 baseline. You must first qualify as an advanced degree professional or as a person of exceptional ability, and only then ask USCIS to waive the job offer/PERM based on national interest. In practice, many NIW RFEs focus on the underlying EB-2 qualification (degree equivalency, progressive experience, or weak exceptional-ability evidence), not only the national-interest prongs.

Advanced degree filings: the top RFE triggers

Trigger 1: Foreign degree equivalency is assumed, not proven

If your degree is foreign, include diploma + transcripts and certified translations. If equivalency is not obvious, add a credential evaluation. Officers are not required to “guess” what your foreign program equals.

Trigger 2: Bachelor’s + 5 years, but the five years are not documented correctly

If you rely on bachelor’s + five years, the experience must be post-baccalaureate and progressive. Provide employer letters with:

exact dates, title, full-time status

specific duties (not generic)

supervisor signature and contact info

If any role was part-time, clarify the full-time equivalent.

Trigger 3: The PERM says one thing; the I-140 narrative says another

USCIS compares the I-140 record to the PERM. If the PERM lists “Bachelor’s + 5 years,” but your support letter says “Master’s required,” you create a mismatch. Align wording across the ETA 9089, job offer/support letter, and forms.

Exceptional ability filings: making “3 of 7” persuasive

The seven evidence types include: a related degree/certification, letters showing at least 10 years of experience, a license to practice, evidence of high remuneration, membership in professional associations, recognition for achievements, and comparable evidence.

Common RFE pattern: you submit three categories, but USCIS says they don’t show “significantly above ordinarily encountered.” Fix this by adding a short “why this matters” explanation under each criterion:

High remuneration

Don’t just show pay stubs. Provide a benchmark (credible wage data or widely used surveys) and explain what your pay suggests (for example, top range for your occupation/region).

Memberships

If membership is selective, document the selection criteria (peer review, required achievements). If it is open enrollment, don’t lean on it heavily.

Recognition

Show the source, the basis for selection, and the scope (local vs national vs international; number of competitors, if known).

Comparable evidence

Use it only when a listed criterion truly doesn’t fit your occupation, and explain why your alternative evidence is comparable.

Exceptional ability is usually proven by a pattern over time, not one “shiny” document.

PERM-based EB-2: consistency is half the case

In employer-sponsored EB-2, your PERM and I-140 must tell the same story. Many RFEs come from “drift”:

Duties in the support letter sound more senior or different than the PERM duties.

Minimum requirements change between PERM and I-140 narrative.

Location or travel details are inconsistent.

Before filing, do a fast side-by-side check: PERM duties vs support-letter duties, and PERM minimum requirements vs what you claim the job requires. Small inconsistencies are easy for an officer to flag and hard to explain later.

Ability to pay: the most avoidable employer-side RFE

USCIS requires evidence that the employer can pay the proffered wage from the priority date onward until the beneficiary becomes a permanent resident. Standard evidence includes annual reports, federal tax returns, or audited financial statements.

To reduce RFE risk, include:

the proffered wage amount (from the PERM)

the employer’s tax return/annual report/audited financials for the relevant year(s)

if the worker is already employed, W-2s and recent pay stubs showing wages paid

a short cover note that explains, in plain math, how the evidence meets the requirement

This is a “presentation” issue as much as a “numbers” issue. Make it easy to verify quickly.

Present the case the way officers decide cases

Most EB-2 RFEs come from ambiguity. Your presentation matters:

A 1–2 page “Eligibility Roadmap” listing each element and the evidence

Tabs and a table of contents with page numbers

Consistent names and dates across documents (explain any variations)

Clear, concrete duty descriptions that match the PERM

Day-before-filing “anti-RFE” checklist

Correct lane chosen: advanced degree or exceptional ability

Degree/transcripts included; translations certified

Experience letters are detailed (dates, duties, full-time status)

PERM requirements and I-140 narrative match exactly

Ability-to-pay evidence is included and easy to verify

No contradictions in timelines, titles, addresses, or names

Bottom line

A strong EB-2 case in 2026 is disciplined evidence: pick the right lane, keep PERM and I-140 perfectly consistent, document degree and experience with detailed letters, and make “ability to pay” easy to verify. If your packet answers the officer’s questions before they ask them, you reduce RFEs and speed up approval.